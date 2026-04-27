GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Down 2.6% - Should You Sell?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,084.95 and last traded at $1,119.2310. 3,809,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 2,772,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,149.19.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GEV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Down 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $300.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.43. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $897.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $732.77.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in GE Vernova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the company's stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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