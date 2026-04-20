GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Down 1% - Should You Sell?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $990.18 and last traded at $992.5910. 1,758,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,732,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,002.75.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEV. Weiss Ratings raised GE Vernova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $919.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $870.22 and a 200 day moving average of $716.06. The firm has a market cap of $266.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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