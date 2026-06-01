GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Down 1.8% - Time to Sell?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $939.00 and last traded at $950.6480. Approximately 2,650,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,713,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $968.32.

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More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $996.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $807.91.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the company's stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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