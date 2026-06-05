GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Down 2.9% - Here's Why

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $921.46 and last traded at $935.2620. 2,954,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,701,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $963.33.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,003.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $818.87. The stock has a market cap of $251.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 110,973.4% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock worth $2,278,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 5,171.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,603,114,000 after buying an additional 2,406,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,325,842,000 after buying an additional 2,048,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2,802.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,608,714 shares of the company's stock worth $1,051,407,000 after buying an additional 1,553,295 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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