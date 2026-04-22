Free Trial
â†’ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Gear4music logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gear4music shares crossed below their 200-day moving average (200‑day MA GBX 287.35), trading as low as GBX 250 and last at GBX 262.50 on volume of 326,224 — a bearish technical signal for traders.
  • Valuation and balance-sheet snapshot: market capitalization £55.67 million, PE 14.12 and PEG 0.78, with debt-to-equity 65.20, current ratio 2.19 and quick ratio 0.43, implying moderate valuation but higher leverage and constrained near-term liquidity.
  • Business profile: the group sells own-brand and premium musical instruments via a multilingual e-commerce platform and distribution centres across Europe, delivering to over 190 countries.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M - Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 287.35 and traded as low as GBX 250. Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 262.50, with a volume of 326,224 shares traded.

Gear4music Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 266.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 287.35. The company has a market capitalization of £55.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Gear4music Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Operating from a Head Office in York, Distribution Centres in York, Bacup, Sweden, Germany, Ireland & Spain, and showrooms in York, Bacup, Sweden & Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World. Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Gear4music Right Now?

Before you consider Gear4music, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gear4music wasn't on the list.

While Gear4music currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan”
Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan”
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines