Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

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Gear4music Price Performance

Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc ( LON:G4M Get Free Report ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 287.35 and traded as low as GBX 250. Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 262.50, with a volume of 326,224 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 266.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 287.35. The company has a market capitalization of £55.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Gear4music Company Profile

Operating from a Head Office in York, Distribution Centres in York, Bacup, Sweden, Germany, Ireland & Spain, and showrooms in York, Bacup, Sweden & Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World. Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.

Further Reading

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