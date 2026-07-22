Geeta Nanda Acquires 1,701 Shares of Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Stock

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW - Get Free Report) insider Geeta Nanda bought 1,701 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 294 per share, for a total transaction of £5,000.94.

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Barratt Redrow Stock Performance

Shares of BTRW stock traded up GBX 7.10 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 293. 9,164,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,398,199. Barratt Redrow plc has a twelve month low of GBX 235.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 410.29. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 266.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 303.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BTRW. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 348 price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 365 target price on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Barratt Redrow from GBX 400 to GBX 280 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 289 price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barratt Redrow from GBX 520 to GBX 350 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 389.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTRW

About Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability. Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow. We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on: ✅ Quality - We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards. Together, we have held more NHBC Pride in the Job Awards than any other housebuilder, for 20 years.

Further Reading

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