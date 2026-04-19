GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.7143.

WGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded GeneDx from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on GeneDx from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on GeneDx from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th.

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GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of WGS stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 2.17. GeneDx has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $170.87.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The business had revenue of $120.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.80 million. On average, analysts expect that GeneDx will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In related news, COO Bryan Dechairo sold 5,961 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $510,857.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 5,706 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $438,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,084,966.40. This trade represents a 17.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,808 shares of company stock worth $8,245,748. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GeneDx by 30.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,479 shares of the company's stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in GeneDx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 270,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company's stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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