GeneDx (WGS) to Announce Earnings on Monday

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $111.0090 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.46 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GeneDx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GeneDx Stock Performance

WGS stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.09. GeneDx has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $170.87. The company's 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $638,145.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 104,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,342,686.44. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $226,611.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,004.58. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,256,420 shares of company stock worth $93,144,340 and sold 21,699 shares worth $1,295,646. Insiders own 25.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 292,394 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in GeneDx by 101.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,381 shares of the company's stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 343,954 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GeneDx by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 604,561 shares of the company's stock worth $78,629,000 after purchasing an additional 157,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GeneDx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company's stock worth $65,822,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in GeneDx by 15.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 475,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,235,000 after buying an additional 62,320 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WGS. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GeneDx from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on GeneDx and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GeneDx

GeneDx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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