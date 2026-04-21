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Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Genel Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Technical breach: Genel Energy's shares fell below their 200-day moving average (GBX 59.70), trading as low as GBX 51.40 and last at GBX 51.50 on volume of 137,332, a potential bearish signal.
  • Analyst outlook: The stock carries a consensus Buy rating — Jefferies reiterated a GBX 90 target and the average analyst target is GBX 85, implying notable upside from current levels.
  • Fundamentals are mixed: the company shows strong liquidity (current ratio 2.70, quick ratio 5.87) and low leverage (debt-to-equity 25.84), but a negative PE (-16.18) indicates it is currently unprofitable and has a market cap of £142.69m.
  • Interested in Genel Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.70 and traded as low as GBX 51.40. Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 51.50, with a volume of 137,332 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 90 target price on shares of Genel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GENL

Genel Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 57.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.18, a PEG ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.52.

About Genel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer with a low-cost and low-carbon production asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel's strategy is designed to build a business with resilient and diversified cash flows that delivers sustainable value to shareholders, and with the aim of restarting the payment of a regular dividend.

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