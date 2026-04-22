Generac (GNRC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $1.0501 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Generac Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $214.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.78. Generac has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $241.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised Generac from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.94.

Read Our Latest Report on GNRC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 24,362 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.61, for a total value of $5,739,930.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,321,451.02. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Generac by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 399 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in Generac by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 536 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Generac by 168.5% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 674 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company's stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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