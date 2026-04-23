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General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
General American Investors logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • 52-week high: Shares of General American Investors hit a new 52-week high of $66.18 (last $65.10) and are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages (~$60.8), on volume of 22,475 shares.
  • Insider buying: Vice President Eugene S. Stark bought 6,151 shares at $24.86 and Anang K. Majmudar bought 1,700 shares at $25, with insiders acquiring 13,457 shares over the past 90 days and now owning 7.93% of the stock.
  • Institutional inflows: Several funds initiated or increased positions—most notably Saba Capital raised its stake to 2,085,885 shares (~$122.5M)—and institutional investors now own 36.85% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of General American Investors.

Shares of General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.18 and last traded at $65.0950, with a volume of 22475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.30.

General American Investors Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at General American Investors

In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 6,151 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $152,913.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,240. This trade represents a 22.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anang K. Majmudar bought 1,700 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $235,125. This trade represents a 22.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,457 shares of company stock valued at $335,053. 7.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,085,885 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $122,504,000 after acquiring an additional 44,324 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General American Investors

(Get Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GAM. The firm primarily allocates capital to equity and equity-related securities of publicly traded companies, aiming to generate long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Its flexible mandate allows investment across a broad range of industries and market capitalizations.

The company follows a value-oriented, fundamental research approach, conducting in-depth analysis to identify undervalued businesses with strong growth potential.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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