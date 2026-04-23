General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Shares of General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.18 and last traded at $65.0950, with a volume of 22475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.30.

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General American Investors Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at General American Investors

In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 6,151 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $152,913.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,240. This trade represents a 22.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anang K. Majmudar bought 1,700 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $235,125. This trade represents a 22.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,457 shares of company stock valued at $335,053. 7.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,085,885 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $122,504,000 after acquiring an additional 44,324 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GAM. The firm primarily allocates capital to equity and equity-related securities of publicly traded companies, aiming to generate long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Its flexible mandate allows investment across a broad range of industries and market capitalizations.

The company follows a value-oriented, fundamental research approach, conducting in-depth analysis to identify undervalued businesses with strong growth potential.

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