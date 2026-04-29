General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $313.68, but opened at $338.08. General Dynamics shares last traded at $345.7810, with a volume of 725,615 shares changing hands.

The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. General Dynamics's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS.

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General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from General Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. General Dynamics's payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

More General Dynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $389.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $389.78.

Read Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.09, for a total value of $11,655,934.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 766,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,394,759.13. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $1,524,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,997.44. The trade was a 35.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 51,260 shares of company stock worth $18,133,971 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is $346.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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