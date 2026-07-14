General Motors (GM) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect General Motors to post earnings of $3.17 per share and revenue of $47.0250 billion for the quarter. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Motors to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. General Motors has a twelve month low of $48.87 and a twelve month high of $87.62.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on GM

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,453.15. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $8,445,238.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,399,794.20. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in General Motors by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in General Motors by 69.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,547 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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