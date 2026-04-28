General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.12, FiscalAI reports. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.620-12.620 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from General Motors' conference call:

Q1 EBIT‑adjusted $4.3B ; company raised full‑year EBIT‑adjusted guidance to $13.5B–$15.5B and adjusted EPS to $11.50–$13.50 , with North America delivering a 10.1% EBIT‑adjusted margin (8.6% net of the tariff benefit).

; company raised full‑year EBIT‑adjusted guidance to and adjusted EPS to , with North America delivering a 10.1% EBIT‑adjusted margin (8.6% net of the tariff benefit). OnStar and digital services are scaling — Q1 recognized revenue >$750M (+20% YoY), management targets ~$3.1B for 2026 and ~13M subscribers by year‑end; Super Cruise momentum (1B hands‑free miles, ~850k subs expected) supports high‑margin recurring revenue growth.

are scaling — Q1 recognized revenue >$750M (+20% YoY), management targets ~$3.1B for 2026 and ~13M subscribers by year‑end; Super Cruise momentum (1B hands‑free miles, ~850k subs expected) supports high‑margin recurring revenue growth. GM recorded an additional $1.1B of EV‑related charges in Q1 (≈$1B future cash impact); total EV cash charges since H2 2025 are $5.6B with most remaining cash payments expected in 2026, pressuring near‑term cash flow.

of EV‑related charges in Q1 (≈$1B future cash impact); total EV cash charges since H2 2025 are with most remaining cash payments expected in 2026, pressuring near‑term cash flow. The Supreme Court IEPA tariff decision provided a ≈ $0.5B accounting benefit that helped raise guidance, but refund timing is uncertain and free cash flow guidance was left unchanged.

accounting benefit that helped raise guidance, but refund timing is uncertain and free cash flow guidance was left unchanged. Management emphasized disciplined inventory and incentives — dealer supply was lean (~47 days entering Q2) and planned downtime for full‑size pickup tooling constrained retail sales, but they expect to rebuild key product inventory without broad discounting.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.05. 1,889,205 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.12. General Motors has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,477 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in General Motors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,887 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 32,683 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,118 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here