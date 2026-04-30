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Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Trading Down 1.6% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Generation Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 1.6% to C$0.61 on Thursday, with 520,208 shares traded — about a 54% drop from the average daily volume of 1,136,903.
  • The company has a market cap of C$195.9M, reported a quarterly loss of C($0.06) per share (negative PE of -4.69), and is trading below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages (C$0.66 and C$0.67).
  • Generation Mining is focused on developing the Marathon Project, a large undeveloped copper‑palladium deposit in Northwestern Ontario covering roughly 36,398 hectares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 520,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,136,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Generation Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$195.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.83, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.67.

Generation Mining (TSE:GENM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Generation Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generation Mining's focus is the development of the Marathon Project , a large undeveloped copper-palladium deposit in Northwestern Ontario . The Marathon Property covers a land package of approximately 36,398 hectares (364 km2). Gen Mining is dedicated to fostering a greener future by promoting sustainability, empowering communities, and delivering value to our stakeholders.

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