Genius Sports Q2 EPS Forecast Cut by Northland Securities

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genius Sports in a research note issued on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Northland Securities also issued estimates for Genius Sports' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $187.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.60 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business's revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

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Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Mkm set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on GENI

Genius Sports Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GENI opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 92,529 shares of the company's stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,288 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,289 shares of the company's stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genius Sports by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 163,647 shares of the company's stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Genius Sports

Here are the key news stories impacting Genius Sports this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Genius Sports with a Buy rating and a $10 price target , implying substantial upside from current levels. Deutsche Bank initiates Genius Sports at Buy

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Genius Sports with a rating and a , implying substantial upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Glenview Capital, led by Larry Robbins, reportedly opened a new position in Genius Sports, a signal that a prominent hedge fund sees value in the name. Larry Robbins Opens New Position

Glenview Capital, led by Larry Robbins, reportedly opened a new position in Genius Sports, a signal that a prominent hedge fund sees value in the name. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published Genius Sports’ Q1 2026 earnings call presentation, which keeps the company in focus but does not appear to be a new catalyst by itself. Q1 2026 earnings call presentation

Seeking Alpha published Genius Sports’ Q1 2026 earnings call presentation, which keeps the company in focus but does not appear to be a new catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Needham lowered its price target on Genius Sports to $10 , suggesting analysts are still positive but more cautious on near-term upside. Needham lowers Genius Sports price target

Needham lowered its price target on Genius Sports to , suggesting analysts are still positive but more cautious on near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup reportedly lowered expectations for Genius Sports, and Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock to Strong Sell, adding to mixed sentiment around the company. Wall Street Zen downgrade

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

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