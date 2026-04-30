Genmab A/S (GMAB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Genmab A/S to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $910.7190 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, analysts expect Genmab A/S to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

GMAB opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $35.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 37.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1,229.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 143.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 124.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Genmab A/S to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Genmab A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company's work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab's portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

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