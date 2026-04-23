Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Raised to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas Exane

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Genmab A/S to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.36.

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Read Our Latest Report on GMAB

Genmab A/S Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 29.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 37.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company's stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company's work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab's portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

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