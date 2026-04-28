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Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Genmab A/S logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Genmab A/S shares gapped down 6.1%, opening at $255.25 after a prior close of $281.75, with only 15 shares reported traded in the move.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.55 versus analysts' $3.10 estimate (a $2.55 miss), while revenue was $1.06 billion—slightly above the $1.05 billion consensus; net margin was 25.89% and ROE 17.35%.
  • Genmab's market cap is $15.72 billion with a P/E of 16.49, and the stock is trading below its technicals (50-day MA $277.89 and 200-day MA $302.87), which may signal short-term weakness.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $281.75, but opened at $255.25. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $255.25, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 6.1%

The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm's fifty day moving average is $277.89 and its 200 day moving average is $302.87.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($2.55). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company's core expertise lies in its proprietary antibody platforms, including DuoBody®, HexaBody® and HexElect®, which enable the design and engineering of novel bispecific and enhanced-effector antibodies. Genmab's science-driven approach integrates advanced protein engineering with insights into tumor biology to generate candidates that can engage the immune system, disrupt disease pathways and offer potential safety and efficacy advantages over conventional therapies.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Genmab has grown into a global organization with research and development facilities in Utrecht, the Netherlands, and commercial and clinical support offices in the United States.

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