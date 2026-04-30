Genpact (NYSE:G) Hits New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.8450, with a volume of 3383632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Genpact from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genpact from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded Genpact from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $42.00 target price on Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Trading Down 0.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 10.88%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Genpact's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Genpact's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.96%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $114,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 525,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,404,535.39. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Genpact by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 823 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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