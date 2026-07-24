Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 14.75%.The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Gentex's conference call:

Gentex reported record second-quarter EPS of $0.54 , up 26% year over year, even though revenue came in below forecast. Higher gross margin and tight expense control helped drive the earnings beat.

Gentex reported , up 26% year over year, even though revenue came in below forecast. Higher gross margin and tight expense control helped drive the earnings beat. Gross margin improved to 37% from 34.2% last year, aided by about $18 million of IEEPA tariff reimbursements and favorable product mix. Management also raised full-year gross margin guidance to 34.5% to 35.5% .

Gross margin improved to from 34.2% last year, aided by about of IEEPA tariff reimbursements and favorable product mix. Management also raised full-year gross margin guidance to . Automotive revenue declined as base mirror shipments and China sales stayed weak, with China expected to end 2026 around $100 million and remain in decline next year. Management said Europe is also pressured by lost programs and softer customer volumes.

Automotive revenue declined as base mirror shipments and China sales stayed weak, with China expected to end 2026 around and remain in decline next year. Management said Europe is also pressured by lost programs and softer customer volumes. Non-automotive businesses continued to diversify the portfolio, led by premium audio revenue up 16% and other products up 12% . Gentex said non-automotive revenue now represents about 14% of total sales.

Non-automotive businesses continued to diversify the portfolio, led by and other products up . Gentex said non-automotive revenue now represents about of total sales. The company highlighted strong product-launch momentum, including Full Display Mirror, driver and in-cabin monitoring systems, and advanced mirror features. Management also said it is progressing with a Morocco plant for European customers and expects to announce its first advanced electronics manufacturing award by next quarter.

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Gentex Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of GNTX traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,619,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,140. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.78. Gentex has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $29.38.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Gentex's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Gentex from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Gentex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Gentex to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GNTX

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $136,478.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Walker sold 5,939 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $136,478.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,230.90. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,693 shares of company stock worth $385,194 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gentex by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,561 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,321,634 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $30,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 255.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,142 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 813,163 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 60,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2,038.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Gentex News

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Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation NASDAQ: GNTX is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company's primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

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