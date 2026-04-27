Gentex Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Gentex NASDAQ: GNTX reported first-quarter 2026 results that reflected higher consolidated sales following its VOXX acquisition, while management highlighted continued demand for advanced vehicle technologies amid a weaker global light vehicle production environment and ongoing tariff-related pressures.

Get Gentex alerts: Sign Up

First-quarter results boosted by VOXX and advanced features

President and CEO Steve Downing said Gentex posted consolidated net sales of $675.4 million in the first quarter, up 17% from $576.8 million a year earlier, noting the prior-year period did not include VOXX. VOXX contributed $88.6 million of revenue during the quarter, while core Gentex revenue totaled $586.8 million, up 2% despite global light vehicle production declining more than 3% year over year.

Downing attributed core growth to “strength in advanced features across several regions,” which helped offset lower light vehicle production and “ongoing unit volume headwinds.” In North America, revenue increased about 6% despite a 2% decline in light vehicle production, which Downing said was “driven primarily by continued growth in penetration of FDM shipments.” In Europe, Japan, and Korea, auto-dimming mirror unit shipments fell about 8%, but revenue in those combined regions declined only 2% due to favorable mix, including a “successful launch of a cabin monitoring system in Europe” and continued FDM growth.

In China, first-quarter revenue was approximately $28 million, down 29% year over year, which Downing said reflected “the ongoing impact of tariffs on our exports to China.”

Margins improve despite tariffs and commodity inflation

Consolidated gross margin was 33.8% in the first quarter, compared with 33.2% a year earlier. Downing said core Gentex gross margin was 34%, an 80 basis point increase, aided by operational efficiencies and favorable mix, partially offset by tariff-related costs and higher commodity prices. He added that year over year, the company delivered “nearly 200 basis points of operational gross margin improvement” despite those headwinds.

Consolidated operating expenses totaled $105 million, up from $78.7 million a year earlier, primarily due to the VOXX acquisition, which accounted for $23.2 million of the increase, plus $2.8 million of impairment charges, according to Downing. On a non-GAAP basis, core Gentex adjusted operating expenses were $78.3 million versus $75 million a year ago, excluding impairment charges, acquisition-related costs, and severance.

Downing described the company as “incredibly busy” with launches including Gen4 FDM, new CMOS imaging sensors, in-cabin monitoring platforms, dimmable visors, large area devices, and new VOXX automotive and premium audio launches. He also said customers have increased cybersecurity requirements for existing and new products, while Gentex is focused on “operating expense discipline” and maintaining “modest expense growth.”

First-quarter consolidated net income was $98.5 million versus $94.9 million a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share were $0.46, up from $0.42, while adjusted EPS was $0.48 compared with $0.43.

Business mix: automotive steady, other products grow, VOXX profitability achieved

CFO Kevin Nash said Gentex Automotive net sales were $566.2 million in the first quarter, up slightly from $563.9 million a year earlier, reflecting “favorable product mix, new technology launches, and content gains with customers” despite declines in light vehicle production and base auto-dimming mirror unit shipments.

Net sales from other product lines—including electronically dimmable windows, fire protection products, medical devices, and biometrics—were $20.6 million, up from $12.9 million, which Nash said was driven by increases in aircraft window sales, fire protection products, and biometric sales.

On VOXX, Nash said that one year after the acquisition closed, integration is “well underway” and “the VOXX business has now achieved profitability.” He said the next 12 months will focus on scaling launches, expanding sales channels, and strengthening market position, while improving margins and lowering operating expenses.

Capital allocation, cash flow, and balance sheet

Nash said Gentex repurchased 3.3 million shares for $71.6 million during the quarter at an average price of $22.01. As of March 31, about 32.6 million shares remained authorized under the repurchase program, and the company expects to continue repurchasing in line with its capital allocation strategy.

Cash and cash equivalents were $164.8 million at quarter end, up from $145.6 million at year-end 2025. Investments totaled $280.4 million versus $278.4 million at year end. Nash said inventories increased modestly to $523.5 million from $516.3 million, driven by “higher bill of material costs due to tariffs and precious metal cost increases.”

Preliminary operating cash flow was $137.1 million compared with $148.5 million a year earlier, with Nash attributing the decline to working capital changes that more than offset higher net income. Capital expenditures were $17 million versus $36.7 million a year ago.

Outlook raised on technology strength; tariff invalidation impact under review

Downing said Gentex updated its 2026 consolidated revenue outlook to $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion, while maintaining gross margin guidance of 34% to 35%. Operating expenses excluding severance and impairments are expected at $410 million to $420 million, with an effective tax rate of 16% to 18%. Capital expenditures are projected at $125 million to $140 million, and depreciation and amortization at $100 million to $110 million.

For 2027, Gentex updated its expected revenue range to between $2.8 billion and $2.9 billion, based on S&P Global Mobility’s production outlook and company estimates for premium audio, aerospace, medical, fire protection, and consumer electronics products.

Downing also addressed the “recent invalidation of the IEEPA tariffs by the U.S. Supreme Court,” saying the company did not recognize any potential refund in first-quarter results and is assessing eligibility and the refund process. As of March 31, Gentex estimated about $15 million of tariff costs had been capitalized in inventory associated with IEEPA tariffs and had not yet been expensed. Since the inception of the IEEPA tariffs, the company (including VOXX) has directly paid about $42 million, excluding amounts paid indirectly through suppliers, partially offset by roughly $5 million recovered from customers, according to Downing. He said the company has not recognized potential refunds due to uncertainty over availability and whether U.S. Customs and Border Protection might contest claims.

In Q&A, Downing said the revenue guidance increase reflected “a lot of strength on the technology side and advanced features,” which is offsetting production headwinds. He cited demand for “Full Display Mirror and cabin monitoring,” and said longer-term opportunities include visors and large area devices, noting Gentex already has “the one award for visors” and expects “a couple more of those awards” by the end of the year.

Downing said Gentex is also seeing customer interest in becoming a “strategic high volume electronic supplier with a U.S. operating footprint” to help mitigate tariff exposure and geopolitical risk. He told UBS analyst Joseph Spak that the company is in the RFQ phase with “a couple different OEMs,” with no awards yet. From a capital standpoint, Downing said the opportunity would be a “very light capital lift” within existing capital guidance, and that if the business expands, capital intensity “would be actually a lower ratio than what we have currently with auto-dimming products.” He later added most quotes in this area are targeting “early 2028 type SOPs,” with a material revenue contribution expected in 2028 to 2029.

Management also discussed cost pressures, with Downing pointing to tariffs and volatility in precious metals such as silver, gold, and ruthenium, as well as a more inflationary market in memory components. He said Gentex expects internal VAVE efforts and other positives to help maintain margin guidance.

Responding to questions about production trends, Downing said he had not seen schedule degradation tied to the Iran situation, but reiterated ongoing weakness in Europe, particularly among German OEMs and a “trend towards lower end vehicles,” which has pressured content for several years.

On share repurchases, Downing told Morningstar’s David Whiston that management views the stock as “definitely undervalued” and plans to continue buybacks funded by operating cash flow, adding that the conflict “isn’t really changing our financial performance.” He also said EV program delays and cancellations created headwinds versus expectations, trimming what he estimated could have been “another 1% or 2% of growth” if launches had occurred on time and at volume.

Nash provided additional detail on VOXX profitability expectations, telling BNP Paribas analyst James Picariello that VOXX is seasonal, with an expected dip in the second quarter and a ramp in the second half. He said Gentex’s “pre-tax profitability goal” for VOXX this year is “mid-20s to high-20s,” with a ramp “towards the end of the year into next year to get to our target of call it that 40%-50%.”

About Gentex NASDAQ: GNTX

Gentex Corporation NASDAQ: GNTX is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company's primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gentex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gentex wasn't on the list.

While Gentex currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here