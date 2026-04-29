Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Gentherm to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gentherm from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

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Gentherm Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a market cap of $917.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $39.48.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $393.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.82 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Gentherm's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 20.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated NASDAQ: THRM is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company's core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm's product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

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