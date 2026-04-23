Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Announces Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33, FiscalAI reports. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 1.22%.The company had revenue of $393.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Gentherm's conference call:

Gentherm reported a record first-quarter with $394 million in product revenue (up 11.3% YoY), $49.3 million adjusted EBITDA (12.5% margin), and $0.84 adjusted EPS, reflecting strong execution and margin expansion.

in product revenue (up 11.3% YoY), adjusted EBITDA (12.5% margin), and adjusted EPS, reflecting strong execution and margin expansion. The planned combination with Modine Performance Technologies (HSR cleared) is on track to close later this year and is projected to create a larger thermal/flow leader targeting roughly $3.5 billion in revenue and > $0.5 billion of earnings over five years.

(HSR cleared) is on track to close later this year and is projected to create a larger thermal/flow leader targeting roughly in revenue and > of earnings over five years. Management is maintaining full‑year guidance despite Q1 strength because of macro/geopolitical uncertainty and an estimated ~ $20 million of incremental annual costs (freight, petrochemicals, processing) that begin in Q2 and may depress margins in Q2–Q3 as customer recoveries lag.

of incremental annual costs (freight, petrochemicals, processing) that begin in Q2 and may depress margins in Q2–Q3 as customer recoveries lag. Diversification progress continued with production launches for KUKA Home , a new North American furniture win, and an FDA 510(k) submission for the ThermAffyx medical warming/securement system, with ThermAffyx revenue expected later this year and furniture potentially reaching $50–$100 million by 2028.

, a new North American furniture win, and an FDA 510(k) submission for the medical warming/securement system, with ThermAffyx revenue expected later this year and furniture potentially reaching by 2028. An organizational realignment and operational-excellence initiatives are beginning to show results, with an expected ~$10 million annual OpEx run‑rate benefit (about half realized in 2026), improved cash flow trends, and continued focus on margin and asset utilization.

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Gentherm Trading Up 10.2%

NASDAQ:THRM traded up $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $31.69. 172,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company's 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on THRM. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gentherm from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gentherm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Loop Capital set a $38.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gentherm

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 5.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,613 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,617 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75,170 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,403 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 67,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,251 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated NASDAQ: THRM is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company's core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm's product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

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