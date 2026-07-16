Gentherm (THRM) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $382.9330 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.31. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 1.47%.The company had revenue of $393.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gentherm alerts: Sign Up

Gentherm Trading Up 2.3%

THRM stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Caxton Associates LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 8,294 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in Gentherm by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 40,940 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Gentherm by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gentherm from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentherm from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on THRM

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated NASDAQ: THRM is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company's core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm's product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gentherm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gentherm wasn't on the list.

While Gentherm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here