Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.27%. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.500-8.000 EPS.

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Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $113.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $96.08 and a 52-week high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is currently 923.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Evercore set a $160.00 target price on Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered Genuine Parts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.57.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,589,908 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $940,940,000 after purchasing an additional 107,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,478 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $308,935,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,294,749 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $282,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,875,011 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $230,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,746,350 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $242,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Further Reading

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