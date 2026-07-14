Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.88 and traded as high as $30.94. Geo Group shares last traded at $30.2310, with a volume of 1,216,015 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geo Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Geo Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JonesTrading lowered their price objective on shares of Geo Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Geo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.50.

View Our Latest Report on GEO

Geo Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.89 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 10.00%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Geo Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Geo Group Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geo Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Geo Group by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 111.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Geo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Geo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company's stock.

Geo Group Company Profile

The GEO Group NYSE: GEO is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO's integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO's portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

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