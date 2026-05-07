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Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Geopark logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Geopark declared a quarterly dividend of $0.023 per share, with an ex‑dividend and record date of May 20 and a payment date of June 4, implying an annualized yield of about 1.0%.
  • The dividend appears well covered with a payout ratio of 13.8%; the company has increased its dividend for three consecutive years, averaging about 0.4% annual growth.
  • For the quarter Geopark reported $0.36 EPS on $128.4 million revenue, and the stock trades near $9.09 with a market cap of $470.3 million and a PE of 9.64 (12‑month range $5.75–$10.34).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Geopark.

Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Geopark has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Geopark has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Geopark Stock Performance

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Geopark has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $470.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.35.

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter. Geopark had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 39.05%.

About Geopark

(Get Free Report)

Geopark Ltd. NYSE: GPRK is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Latin America. Founded in 2002 and with corporate offices in Canada and regional headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia, Geopark pursues the discovery and development of unconventional and conventional hydrocarbon resources. The company's strategy emphasizes asset consolidation in established basins alongside disciplined capital allocation to maximize production efficiency.

The company's core operations are centered in Colombia's Llanos Basin, where it holds interests in several producing blocks that deliver light crude oil to local and export markets.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Geopark (NYSE:GPRK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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