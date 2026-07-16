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Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Geospace Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) fell below its 200-day moving average, trading as low as $6.97 and last changing hands near $7.03, well under the $11.21 long-term average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains weak, with Wall Street Zen and Weiss Ratings both issuing sell-type ratings, and MarketBeat showing an overall average rating of Sell.
  • The company reported a loss in its latest quarter, posting EPS of -$0.86 on revenue of $19.74 million, alongside negative margins and return on equity.
  • Five stocks we like better than Geospace Technologies.

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.21 and traded as low as $6.97. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 79,446 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GEOS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Geospace Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Geospace Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEOS

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 28.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,207 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 193,884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Geospace Technologies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,043 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of geophysical instrumentation for seismic data acquisition. The company's solutions address the needs of oil and gas exploration and production companies by enabling detailed subsurface imaging through advanced sensor and acquisition systems. Geospace serves both land and marine seismic markets, offering equipment that meets the rigorous demands of contemporary seismic surveys.

In its Land Products segment, Geospace Technologies offers a range of components including geophones, accelerometers, cable and recorder accessories designed to collect high-quality seismic signals in onshore environments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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