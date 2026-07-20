German American Bancorp (GABC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect German American Bancorp to post earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $99.2190 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.02). German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.09%.The firm had revenue of $97.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.84 million. On average, analysts expect German American Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $48.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $49.39.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. German American Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,562 shares of the bank's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,878 shares of the bank's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the bank's stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GABC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on German American Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised German American Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on GABC

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Through its principal subsidiary, German American Bank, it delivers a range of community banking services tailored to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and agricultural clients. The company's core offerings include traditional deposit accounts—such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit—alongside residential mortgage and home equity lending products.

On the commercial side, German American Bancorp provides a variety of financing solutions, including term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

Further Reading

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