Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
German American Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quarterly EPS missed: German American Bancorp reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus by $0.01, while revenue was essentially in line at $96.08 million.
  • Market reaction and valuation: shares traded up to $43.93, the company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E of 14.5, with a net margin of 23.11% and return on equity of 11.80%.
  • Analyst upgrades and institutional buying: Piper Sandler upgraded the stock to "overweight" with a $47 target and the consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $46.50, while institutional ownership stands at 46.9% after several firms increased their stakes.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $96.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.05 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.93. 119,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.59. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GABC. Piper Sandler raised shares of German American Bancorp from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on German American Bancorp

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 954,287 shares of the bank's stock worth $37,389,000 after purchasing an additional 356,382 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,802.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 112,580 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106,663 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,231 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 105,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,660.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,666 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 95,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,234 shares of the bank's stock worth $72,541,000 after purchasing an additional 64,338 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Through its principal subsidiary, German American Bank, it delivers a range of community banking services tailored to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and agricultural clients. The company's core offerings include traditional deposit accounts—such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit—alongside residential mortgage and home equity lending products.

On the commercial side, German American Bancorp provides a variety of financing solutions, including term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in German American Bancorp Right Now?

Before you consider German American Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and German American Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While German American Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines