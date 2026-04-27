German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $96.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.05 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

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German American Bancorp Price Performance

German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.93. 119,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.59. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GABC. Piper Sandler raised shares of German American Bancorp from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on German American Bancorp

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 954,287 shares of the bank's stock worth $37,389,000 after purchasing an additional 356,382 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,802.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 112,580 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106,663 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,231 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 105,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,660.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,666 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 95,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,234 shares of the bank's stock worth $72,541,000 after purchasing an additional 64,338 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Through its principal subsidiary, German American Bank, it delivers a range of community banking services tailored to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and agricultural clients. The company's core offerings include traditional deposit accounts—such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit—alongside residential mortgage and home equity lending products.

On the commercial side, German American Bancorp provides a variety of financing solutions, including term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

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