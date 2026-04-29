German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the bank's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GABC. Piper Sandler raised German American Bancorp from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens increased their target price on German American Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.67.

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German American Bancorp Stock Performance

GABC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,649. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.59.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.02). German American Bancorp had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $96.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 233,513 shares of the bank's stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 30,612 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,164 shares of the bank's stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. VARCOV Co. bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 60,070 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 35,552 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company's stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Through its principal subsidiary, German American Bank, it delivers a range of community banking services tailored to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and agricultural clients. The company's core offerings include traditional deposit accounts—such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit—alongside residential mortgage and home equity lending products.

On the commercial side, German American Bancorp provides a variety of financing solutions, including term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

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