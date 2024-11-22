Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Major Shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc Sells 4,100,000 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY - Get Free Report) major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 4,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $10,086,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,175,262 shares in the company, valued at $182,471,144.52. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Getty Images stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 511,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,384. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 2.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter valued at $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Getty Images by 47.6% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GETY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

