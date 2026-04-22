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Getty Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:GTY)

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Getty Realty logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Quarterly dividend of $0.485 per share announced, payable July 9 to shareholders of record June 25 (ex-dividend date June 25), representing an annualized $1.94 and a yield of about 5.7%.
  • Getty currently has a payout ratio of 144.8%, meaning dividends exceed recent earnings and are being funded from the balance sheet; analysts expect ~ $2.49 EPS next year, which would lower the projected payout ratio to roughly 77.9%.
  • Most recent quarter: EPS $0.63 (beat $0.62) and revenue $60.55M (beat $55.94M), with revenue up 14.2% year-over-year; analysts forecast roughly 2.4 EPS for the current year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 144.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 35.72%.The firm had revenue of $60.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.94 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report)

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

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