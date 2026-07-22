Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.45 million. Getty Realty updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.520-2.540 EPS.

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Getty Realty Trading Down 2.0%

GTY traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. 809,770 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,960. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Getty Realty's payout ratio is currently 127.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Huntington started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GTY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,035,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $112,262,000 after acquiring an additional 60,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,865 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 42.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,413 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 339,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,566 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

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