Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.520-2.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Getty Realty Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of GTY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 809,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,439. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Getty Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 127.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTY. Huntington assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Getty Realty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3,996.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter worth about $56,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

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