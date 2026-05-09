GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Given Average Rating of "Strong Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Strong Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of GFL Environmental to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

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GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of TSE GFL opened at C$50.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.51. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$49.32 and a 52-week high of C$71.13.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.01%. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 1.6870788 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.0169 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. GFL Environmental's payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing comprehensive solid waste management services from its platform of facilities throughout Canada and 18 U.S. states. GFL has a workforce of more than 15,000 employees across its organization.

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