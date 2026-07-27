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Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Gibson Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Gibson Energy reported quarterly EPS of $0.34, beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company posted a 16.57% return on equity and a 1.36% net margin.
  • Shares fell $0.32 to $21.58 during Monday trading, despite remaining near the company’s 52-week high of $22.23. Gibson Energy has a $3.72 billion market capitalization and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but leans positive, with MarketBeat reporting an overall “Moderate Buy” rating; recent actions included downgrades from Jefferies and Zacks Research, alongside reiterated buy or outperform ratings from other firms.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 1.36%.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.58. 8,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.62. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gibson Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBNXF

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy is a midstream energy services company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that provides crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products storage, terminalling, processing and transportation. With a network of terminals, pipelines, truck racks and processing facilities, the company serves producers, refiners, marketers and other midstream operators across Western Canada and parts of the U.S. Its comprehensive offerings include product handling, blending, distribution and marketing services tailored to meet fluctuating energy market demands.

Gibson Energy's infrastructure portfolio includes crude oil and refined product terminals, an NGL fractionation facility and bulk storage sites strategically located near key supply basins such as the Alberta oil sands region and the U.S.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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