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Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Gibson Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” to a “hold” rating, adding a new bearish note to the stock’s analyst coverage.
  • Other analysts remain more positive overall: recent reports from TD Securities, TD, Scotiabank, and National Bank Financial included upgrades or higher price targets, and MarketBeat shows an average rating of “Moderate Buy” with a C$28.60 target price.
  • Gibson Energy shares were trading at C$30.70, near their 52-week high of C$31.23, after the company recently reported quarterly EPS of C($0.01) on revenue of C$2.75 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GEI. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. TD upgraded Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$28.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.57. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$22.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.23.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.75 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson is a leading liquids Infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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