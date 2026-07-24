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Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Gibson Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gibson Energy shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$31.05 and last at C$30.98, reflecting continued momentum in the stock.
  • Recent analyst moves have been mixed but generally positive, with several firms raising price targets and TD upgrading the stock, while MarketBeat shows a Moderate Buy consensus and a C$28.60 average target.
  • The company recently reported quarterly EPS of C($0.01) on revenue of C$2.75 billion and paid a quarterly dividend of $0.45, equal to a 5.8% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Gibson Energy.

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$31.05 and last traded at C$30.98, with a volume of 143793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gibson Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD upgraded Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$28.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEI

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.11.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of C$2.75 billion for the quarter.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Gibson Energy's payout ratio is currently 195.51%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson is a leading liquids Infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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