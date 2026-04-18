Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.51 and traded as high as C$27.35. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$27.34, with a volume of 1,320,502 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEI

Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.5%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.20.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of C$2.31 billion during the quarter.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Gibson Energy's payout ratio is 143.33%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility. Gibson Energy Inc services Canada and the United States, and the majority of revenue comes from the marketing segment.

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