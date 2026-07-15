GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 6.4% - Here's What Happened

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT - Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.62 and last traded at $37.65. Approximately 365,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 686,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GCT. Zacks Research cut shares of GigaCloud Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GigaCloud Technology from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GigaCloud Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 6.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $359.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.57 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.77%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company's stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc NASDAQ: GCT is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.

Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.

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