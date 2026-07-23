Gildan Activewear (GIL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $1.6101 billion for the quarter. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.10%.Gildan Activewear's revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $53.34 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,860,108 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $429,382,000 after buying an additional 2,001,279 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,695.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 6,240,014 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $390,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892,514 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,797,077 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $363,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,717,871 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $357,138,000 after acquiring an additional 805,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799,309 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $161,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Further Reading

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