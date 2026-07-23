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Gildan Activewear (GIL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Gildan Activewear logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gildan Activewear is scheduled to report Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 30, with analysts expecting $1.11 EPS on $1.61 billion in revenue.
  • The company recently beat expectations in its prior quarter, posting $0.43 EPS versus the $0.36 consensus and revenue of $1.17 billion, while revenue rose 63.8% year over year.
  • Wall Street remains constructive on the stock, with an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.21; Gildan also recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.249 per share.
  • Interested in Gildan Activewear? Here are five stocks we like better.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $1.6101 billion for the quarter. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.10%.Gildan Activewear's revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $53.34 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,860,108 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $429,382,000 after buying an additional 2,001,279 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,695.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 6,240,014 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $390,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892,514 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,797,077 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $363,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,717,871 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $357,138,000 after acquiring an additional 805,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799,309 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $161,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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