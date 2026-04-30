Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.249 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Gildan Activewear has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gildan Activewear has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

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Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL traded up $5.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.07. 2,168,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,981. The business's 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.13. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $73.69.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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