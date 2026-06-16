Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) CFO Sells $376,200.00 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,524,408.40. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $127.23. 9,381,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,160,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted Gilead’s filing for Yeztugo , a potential once-weekly oral HIV prevention pill. If approved, it could expand Gilead’s PrEP offering and strengthen its long-term HIV revenue stream. Article Title

The FDA accepted Gilead’s filing for , a potential once-weekly oral HIV prevention pill. If approved, it could expand Gilead’s PrEP offering and strengthen its long-term HIV revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an Overweight rating and set a $155 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels and reinforcing a bullish analyst view on Gilead’s pipeline and earnings outlook.

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an rating and set a , implying meaningful upside from current levels and reinforcing a bullish analyst view on Gilead’s pipeline and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlighted Gilead’s growing momentum in liver disease after approvals and trial progress in that area, which could diversify growth beyond HIV and improve investor confidence. Article Title

Recent commentary also highlighted Gilead’s growing momentum in liver disease after approvals and trial progress in that area, which could diversify growth beyond HIV and improve investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: The FDA assigned a PDUFA date of February 2, 2027 for Yeztugo, meaning the catalyst is important but still months away, so the near-term impact is limited.

The FDA assigned a for Yeztugo, meaning the catalyst is important but still months away, so the near-term impact is limited. Negative Sentiment: Gilead shares have recently traded below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting the stock still faces technical headwinds despite the latest positive developments.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Argus upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here