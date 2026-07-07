Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $157.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 20.36% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.19.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $129.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $129.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.64. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $371,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 124,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $10,824,500. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.2% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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