Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GILD. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.31.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.70. 4,874,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,759,709. The company's 50 day moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day moving average is $132.87. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 128,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,152,687.84. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,702,353.72. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,250. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 319.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 147,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $24,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Gilead Sciences

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Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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