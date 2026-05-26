GitLab (GTLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $254.2310 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. GitLab's revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect GitLab to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.37 and a beta of 0.82. GitLab has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company's 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 700,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $16,067,501.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,458.75. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $2,887,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,018,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $373,203,537.35. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,392,308 shares of company stock valued at $31,654,249. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 766.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,375 shares of the company's stock worth $203,915,000 after buying an additional 4,806,163 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of GitLab by 867.3% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company's stock worth $177,652,000 after buying an additional 3,531,070 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $36,460,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of GitLab by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company's stock worth $49,164,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Global Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth about $26,254,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded GitLab from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded GitLab from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on GitLab from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded GitLab from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GitLab

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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