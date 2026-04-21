GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.5385.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. DA Davidson set a $24.00 price target on GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen downgraded GitLab from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GitLab from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday.

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GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 0.85. GitLab has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $54.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.GitLab's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 700,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $16,067,501.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 325 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,458.75. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $2,413,474.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,330,408 shares of company stock worth $30,309,342. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 766.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,375 shares of the company's stock worth $203,915,000 after buying an additional 4,806,163 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 867.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company's stock worth $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,070 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 6,528.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,135,394 shares of the company's stock worth $67,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,379,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 491.4% in the 4th quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,922,114 shares of the company's stock worth $72,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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