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GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Downgraded to "Neutral" Rating by Bank of America

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
GitLab logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Bank of America downgraded GitLab from "Buy" to "Neutral" and cut its price target to $27 (from $58), implying about a 21.9% upside from the prior close.
  • Multiple other firms also trimmed ratings and targets, leaving a MarketBeat consensus of "Hold" with an average price target of $37.35.
  • GitLab beat the quarter (EPS $0.30 vs $0.23; revenue $260.4M, +23.2% YoY) but remains unprofitable with negative margins, and insiders sold roughly 1.33M shares (~$30.3M) over the past three months.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of GitLab.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00. Bank of America's price target suggests a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GTLB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a "cautious" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of GitLab from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on GitLab

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. GitLab has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 0.85.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 700,109 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $16,067,501.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 325 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,458.75. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $2,413,474.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,330,408 shares of company stock valued at $30,309,342. Insiders own 21.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of GitLab by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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